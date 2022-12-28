Year in review: Top stories in Geneva in 2022

In Geneva this year, a longtime school superintendent announced his pending retirement. A fire hydrant on the city’s east side painted in Pride flag colors became the subject of controversy and was repeatedly vandalized. And a local builder revived plans to demolish the city’s historic blacksmith shop along the banks of the Fox River.

While 2022 offered its share of major news stories, the Kane County Chronicle was there to cover them for readers. Here is a review of some of the year’s biggest stories.

After 16 years as Geneva District 304 superintendent, Kent Mutchler announced Jan. 10 that he will retire, effective June 30, 2023.

The board typically had extended Mutchler’s five-year contracts for an additional year. The last time the board approved a five-year contract was Dec. 18, 2018, starting July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2023.

The board did not extend Mutchler’s multiyear contract when it was updated in October 2019.

Geneva School District 304 Superintendent Kent Mutchler (Photo provided )

Mutchler has been superintendent since 2006. As of June 30, 2023, he will have been superintendent for 17 years, qualifying him to receive a retirement benefit of $17,000, according to the contract.

The district hired a professional search firm to find a new superintendent.

Geneva Middle School North Principal Brenna Westerhoff resigned her post Feb. 23 after 20 years with the district.

Brenna Westerhoff will take on the role of principal at Geneva Middle School North this fall. (Photo provided)

The district paid Westerhoff nearly $71,000 through the end of her contract on June 30, 2022. This included paid leave of absence from Dec. 14, 2021, to Feb. 14, 2022, using accumulated leave days, vacation days and unused sick days, according to a separation agreement.

Geneva High School Athletic Director Dave Carli was appointed as the new principal, beginning his duties July 1.

David Carli, Geneva High School's former athletic director, was appointed principal of Geneva Middle School North. (Photo provided by Geneva District 304)

Westerhoff was the third major resignation the Geneva district experienced in February. Two board members – Alicia Saxton and Taylor Egan – also resigned. Egan was board president.

In April, the district’s spokeswoman, Laura Sprague, resigned after nearly five years.

The existing steel and concrete railings over the river on Geneva’s State Street are almost 30 years old, so aldermen approved a project in March to replace them, as well as the retaining walls and southeast staircase, and widen the sidewalk.

The railing removal and replacement requires eight months of IDOT and Army Corps of Engineers review for permitting at a cost of almost $99,000 with a construction cost of $925,000, documents show.

The sidewalk widening includes a 16-month structural review by IDOT and the Army Corps of Engineers, with an estimated construction cost of $1.3 million, based on a high-end railing option. Officials could decide on a lower-cost railing, according to the agenda memo.

The work is expected to be spread over fiscal 2022 and 2023, with construction costs to be included in fiscal 2024, officials said.

Chrissy Swanson had painted Pride flag colors horizontally on a fire hydrant at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and East State Street as part of Geneva’s Art on Fire program in which the public paints hydrants as canvass.

The hydrant repeatedly was vandalized with paint to cover the rainbow design, and each time Swanson repainted it.

Jonathan E. Darmstadt of Plainfield was charged Aug. 11 with two counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement of property in connection with the July 8 incident of painting over the Pride design.

The formerly defaced fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva has been repainted by artist Chrissy Swanson. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

After Darmstadt’s arrest, about 30 people gathered at the hydrant’s location to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ron Singer, former 4th Ward alderman for 20 years, dies

Former Geneva Alderman Ronald Singer died on March 10 at age 89, just shy of his 90th birthday on March 19.

Singer served the city’s 4th Ward from 1997 to 2017.

Ron Singer

He also served on the Central Kane County TRIAD, was senior vice commander of American Legion Geneva Post 75, served as vice chairman of the Ride-in-Kane Program and was vice chairman of Tri-City Ambulance.

Singer had been a history teacher at Proviso West High School and was a Korean War veteran.

Geneva Park District Executive Director Sheavoun Lambillotte announced her retirement effective Dec. 31.

Lambillotte worked for the district for 23 years, the last 13 as its executive director. Lambillotte began her career at the park district in 1999 as superintendent of recreation. She was named executive director in 2009.

Geneva Park District Executive Director Sheavoun Lambillotte (left) and Nicole Vickers (right) who will become executive director Jan. 1, 2023. Lambillotte is retiring Dec. 31 after 23 years with the district, 10 years as recreation superintendent, 13 years as executive director. Vickers has been serving as recreation superintendent for the district. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Lambillotte’s leadership guided the district through several major projects, including the Hawks Hollow Nature Playground at Peck Farm Park; the creation and implementation of Kids’ Zone, the park district’s before- and after-school program in cooperation with Geneva District 304; and the development of Playhouse 38, the park district’s community theater facility and the Community Garden at Prairie Green in cooperation with the city of Geneva and the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Superintendent of Recreation Nicole Vickers was named the new executive director.

The Shodeen Family Foundation revived its call to remove the historic landmark designation of the original 1840s limestone blacksmith shop at the Mill Race property, 4 E. State St., Geneva. Shodeen wants to proceed with its demolition, according to documents filed with the city.

The former Mill Race Inn on the banks of the Fox River in Geneva was demolished in 2016. (Sandy Bressner)

The City Council approved landmark designation in 2018 and in May approved reducing it to just the limestone structure instead of the entire 1.4-acre parcel to give more leeway to redeveloping the site.

David Patzelt, representing the Shodeen Family Foundation, filed a 159-page application in November with the city’s Community Development Department stating that redeveloping the 30-by-48-square-foot structure would cost $1,000 per square foot, according to an architect with historic preservation experience.

The filing follows a yearslong process for the Shodeens, who bought the shuttered iconic restaurant the Mill Race Inn, demolished ancillary structures damaged by flood and then tried to arrive at a development that is acceptable to the city and public.

Patzelt said there are only two options, according to ordinance: Either the city contributes to fund the restoration of the limestone structure or allow it to be demolished so something else can be built there. The stones can be used to create a gateway feature in homage to the site’s history, he said.

Al Watts, the community engagement director for Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley in St. Charles, said Shodeen is only looking at one option – $1.4 million to create a retail space.

Geneva was settled in 1834 and the structure was created to generate power from the Fox River, Watts said.

The building was a blacksmith shop, a wheelwright, a coopery and a laundry, Watts said. In the 1920s, it was an auto repair and sales shop, and in 1933 a restaurant. The building evolved with the changing needs of the city, Watts said.

The plan was pending before the Historic Preservation Commission and would need final action by the City Council.