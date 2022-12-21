How to stay safe during upcoming winter storm, brutal cold

The upcoming winter storm could bring blizzard conditions to northern Illinois on Thursday and Friday, and Kane County officials are offering tips to stay safe during the brutal weather.

According to a news release issued by Kane County Coroner Rob Russell, motorists who are stuck in their car should remain inside the vehicle. For information on how to prep cars for winter driving, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/winter-before.

If you need to go outside, wear several layers of clothing, and be aware of the signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Be aware of carbon monoxide, and make sure to have functioning detectors in the home. Generators and gas grills should only be used outdoors and away from windows, and never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. Visit https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather for signs and symptoms of hypothermia, frostbite and proper use of generators and warming appliances.

Many municipalities in Kane County provide short-term emergency shelter that operate as warming centers for individuals who need a place to get out of the cold. Click here for a list of warming centers around the county or go to https://kanecountyconnects.com/. If possible, residents should call any participating facility before arrival to ensure they are open and have available resources.