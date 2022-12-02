VW Vocho Club of Chicago receives Best of Show in St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade

VW Vocho Club of Chicago received Best of Show in the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade.

The annual St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend took place on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 in downtown St. Charles.

The two-day event featured the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony, a free holiday movie at the Arcada Theatre, visits with Santa and the Electric Christmas Parade, sponsored by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

The Electric Christmas Parade showcased 60 entries that were judged by a panel of judges who selected winners in three categories: Business, Non-Profit, and Children, with a Best in Show. The 2022 Electric Christmas Parade winners are as follows:

Best in Show:

VW Vocho Club of Chicago

Children’s Category:

1st Place – Duet Dance Academy

2nd Place – M3 Dance

3rd Place – Girl Scouts of Northern, IL Fox Valley Service Unit

Non-Profit Category:

1st Place – Lazarus House

2nd Place – St. Charles Chamber of Commerce

3rd Place – Tiny N Tall Rescue Inc.

Business Category:

1st Place – Liftworks Inc.

2nd Place – Lakeshore Recycling Systems

3rd Place – Wahlburgers

To read more about the 2022 St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend and to see the full list of Electric Christmas Parade winners, go to stcholidayhomecoming.com. All further questions can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.