November 26, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Kane County

Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Nov. 14-18, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
A Kane County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Information in Kane County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A wallet was reported stolen Nov. 14 from an unlocked car parked in the 6N300 block of Whitmore Circle, St. Charles Township.

• A black Jessica Simpson purse valued at $30 and $1,000 in cash were reported stolen Nov. 17 from an unlocked vehicle parked in an open garage in the 39W300 block of Washburn Drive, Blackberry Township.

• Paulina Fotopoulos, 32, of the 5N500 block of East Lakeview Circle, St. Charles Township, was charged Nov. 18 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim had scratches extending down the length of his arm and the back of his shirt was ripped, according to the report.

