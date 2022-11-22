Batavia Fire Department announces two new deputy chiefs

Batavia Fire Department Chief Craig Hanson has announced the appointment of two deputy chiefs to assist in managing operations and administration for the department.

According to a news release from the city of Batavia, John Lucas was named Deputy Chief of Operations and John Kessler Deputy Chief of Administration, effective Nov. 21.

Lucas will be responsible for various operational functions including managing line operations, supervising major emergency incidents and assisting the fire chief in the department’s general administration.

In addition to his responsibilities in operations, Lucas will also serve as the chairperson of the department’s public education committee with responsibilities in community outreach and education.

According to the release, Lucas began his career with the Batavia Fire Department in January 2006 as a full-time firefighter/paramedic. He was then promoted to lieutenant in April 2013. In July 2016, he was promoted to Battalion Chief. Prior to joining the Batavia Fire Department, Lucas was a lieutenant with the New Lenox Fire Protection District. He has also been an adjunct faculty member at the College of DuPage emergency medical technician program. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in management from Benedictine University. He completed the chief fire officer certification program in 2016, along with several additional certifications from the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Kessler will be responsible for the administrative functions of the fire department, as well as serving as the department’s reporting and building software administrator and will manage the Fire Prevention Bureau, the release stated.

Kessler began his career with the Batavia Fire Department in August 2018 as the Fire Marshal for the city of Batavia. Prior to joining the Batavia Fire Department, Kessler served with the St. Charles Fire Department for nearly 30 years and held the rank of Battalion Chief. Kessler also served both the Geneva and Batavia fire departments, holding the ranks of paid-on-call firefighter and paramedic, respectively, the release stated.

Kessler and Lucas were sworn in at the Batavia City Council meeting Monday night.