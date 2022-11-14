Five charged with DUI in Halloween traffic enforcement campaign in St. Charles

The St. Charles Police Department charged five motorists with driving under the influence as part a traffic enforcement campaign in the week leading up to and including Halloween.

These extra patrols were held in conjunction with the nationwide Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort. The department joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois with their efforts and also worked alongside the Kane County States Attorney’s Office in conducting a “no refusal” weekend in conjunction with this statewide initiative.

In addition, the department issued 24 citations for speeding and two drivers were charged with a license-related offense as part of the campaign. The department also issued 17 citations for various other driving offenses and issued 14 warning tickets.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization was made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.