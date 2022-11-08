Geneva aldermen OK liquor license for new Mexican eatery

GENEVA – Geneva aldermen on Monday approved a liquor license for a new Mexican restaurant with a cocktail lounge in Geneva Commons.

Hacienda Real, owned by Carlos Arechiga, could open this winter in the former Bar Louie location. It will be the 12th eatery in a group that includes Salsa Verde in St. Charles and Batavia.

“The more we grew, the more my brothers and I decided to take the business onto different facets and faces,” Arechiga said. “Right now, we’re playing with just more playful concepts that we are really, really proud to present to you guys. We are super aware of the high standards you guys have for eateries and bars and restaurants. I would hate for you to think it’s going to be another Mexican restaurant selling margaritas.”

Hacienda Real will sell margaritas, but Arechiga said he would take it to “a level you will be super proud of.”

This will be his second Hacienda Real. The first one opened in Yorkville right after the pandemic, he said.

“This is my 12th location. Some are in Indiana, some in Illinois here in the western suburbs mostly,” Arechiga said.

Salsa Verde is what Arechiga called fast casual.

Hacienda Real will be a place to go for a dinner date or to celebrate a birthday or graduation, he said.

“I cannot wait to show you what I’m doing in there,” Arechiga said.

He said he hopes for a February opening, but it depends on getting furniture and other goods.

“A lot of our decor, furniture, things like that, comes from Mexico. So we work with a lot of artisan people who are creating our tables and booths, mirrors, things like glassware,” Arechiga said. “When I create restaurants, the No. 1 goal that I have is for the one and a half hours, two hours that you’re going to be there, I want you guys to disconnect and feel like you’re in Mexico.”

Arechiga said his family grew up with taquerias, where you order food from a counter and pick it up.

“But we reached a point in time where we told my dad, you want us to be part of the business, you need to let us play and bring in a little bit more of what we want in Mexico,” Arechiga said. “Things like a more dynamic ambiance, a little bit of music, more flair in the decor and the presentation and the drinks and all that.”