Funerals set for siblings killed in Halloween car crash in Campton Township

A celebration of life and memorial service for siblings killed in a car crash on Halloween will be held next week.

According to an obituary sent to the Kane County Chronicle from Grace and Emil Diewald’s mother, Wendy Diewald, the celebration of life for her children will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Lord of Life Church, 40W605 Route 38, Elburn, with a memorial service for both at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the same location.

Grace, 20, and Emil, 19, were passengers in an SUV that struck an occupied stopped school bus on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive just after 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the 18 year-old driver and another passenger, a 17 year-old girl, were taken to hospitals for their injuries. None of the children or the driver on the District 301 school bus from Lily Lake Grade School were injured.

Both Grace and Emil Diewald were recent graduates of Central High School in Burlington, and residents of unincorporated St. Charles.

According to the obituary, Emil was “a mischievous daredevil and loved doing tricks on his skateboard and scooter.”

Emil Diewald with friend Lauren Head before going to Central High School’s 2019 Homecoming, pretending to be her date for the photo. Emil and his sister Grace were both killed in a car crash on Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo provided by Lauren Head)

“He was a great friend, brother, son, uncle and cousin; and gave the best hugs and cuddles. He was a gentleman and always put the people he loved first,” the obituary stated.

The obituary also stated that Grace was a high school cheerleader and had been accepted to the cheer team and the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee.

“Grace was so nice to everyone she met. She was a great friend, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She would always write long meaningful letters to all of her family for Christmas. She always knew how to make you feel good about yourself. She made friends wherever she would go and was so great with the kids,” the obituary stated.