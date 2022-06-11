Geneva Dunkin’ owner redeems property from tax sale

GENEVA – The owner of Dunkin’ Donuts on Geneva’s east side redeemed its $11,529.58 property taxes from a tax sale on June 7, Kane County property records show.

State Street Coffee LLC – an entity of The Hari Group of Naperville, which owns the Dunkin’ at 206 E. State St. in Geneva, had not paid its property taxes for 2020, and the property was sold on Nov. 21, 2021 at the county’s annual tax sale, records show.

Equity One Investment Fund of Sugar Grove paid the taxes, but the process gives the original owner two years to redeem the property by paying back the taxes – which State Street Coffee LLC did.

Apparently, the Dunkin’ owner had also not paid its 2018 tax bill of $9,908.30, so it was sold in a tax sale on Oct. 28, 2019. But the owner redeemed the property Jan. 22, 2020, county property records show.

The Dunkin’ Donuts is not yet open for business, but recently secured its Illinois Department of Transportation permit and was in the process of finding contractors to complete the remaining work, Geneva spokesman Kevin Stahr stated in an email.