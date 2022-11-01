Breaking: Kane coroner releases names of siblings killed in Campton Township crash

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell identified the two people who died in a car crash in unincorporated Campton Hills Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the coroner’s office, Grace Diewald, 20, and her brother, Emil Diewald, 19, died from blunt force trauma as a result of the accident on Empire Road on Oct. 31.

Both of the Diewalds were graduates of Central High School, part of District 301 in western Kane County, and were residents of unincorporated St. Charles.

The SUV that the Diewalds were riding in crashed into the back of a District 301 school bus that was stopped on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive to drop off students from Lily Lake Grade School just before 4 p.m.

None of the 31 children on the bus, or the driver, a 68 year-old man from Campton Hills, were hurt.

The driver of the 2013 Lexus SUV, an 18 year-old male from Elgin, suffered non life-threatening injuries, while a back seat passenger, a 17 year-old girl from South Elgin, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital before being airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

In a news conference Monday evening, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said that there “appeared to be no attempt [by the SUV] to slow down at the time” of the crash.

No charges have been filed and no tickets have been issued as police continue to investigate the crash. Investigators will work to determine if speed, distracted driving or drugs or alcohol played a role, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office release stated.