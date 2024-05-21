Longing for excitement? ‘Adventure Begins’ at Batavia Public Library this summer

Do you feel that?

It’s mounting excitement mixed with anticipation. In homes and classrooms throughout Batavia, a feeling that we’re going stir-crazy has taken over. Summer is in sight.

We long for summer vacations when we have free time to explore and go on adventures.

Look no further than the Batavia Public Library because “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” That’s this year’s theme for the Summer Reading Club and never has it been truer than in 2024.

We’ll have special performances and a sing-a-thon, highlight the best summer hiking spots in Kane County, host a writers’ group, have animals in the library, feature an Art Adventure and head outside for bingo and crafts in local parks.

To launch our big summer of adventures, we’ll throw a Kick-Off bash with giant games, ice cream, a roving juggler and face painting. Summer Reading Club Kick-Off is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Monday, June 3, at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The kickoff celebration is sponsored by Friends of the Batavia Public Library, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, assisting and improving the library, as well as sharing the lifelong love of reading with our community.

The Friends also are sponsoring Jim Gill’s Sing-a-thon of Celebrated Songs, an incredible program by a musician and author known for celebrating active play. The family-oriented event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the Founders Room.

Summer Reading Club goes big on adventures for all ages this summer, but at its heart lies the love of reading.

Between Friday, May 24, and Monday, Aug. 5, you may read or listen to any book, regardless of whether it’s online, checked out from the library, pulled from your own bookshelves, purchased from the Friends or borrowed from a friend.

Simply log your books as you complete them, either on paper logs available on our website or in the library, or via the Beanstack app. Each completed reading log will earn adults and teens the chance for Summer Reading Club prizes. Children ranging in age from babies through eighth grade may earn the chance for rewards by reading or completing special activities. For more information, visit our website at bataviapubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-club-2024.

It’s going to be an amazing summer. Let the adventures begin.