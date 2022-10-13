St. Charles stage to welcome duo in ‘A Night of Song’

ST. CHARLES – Enjoy the artistry and passion of two versatile vocalists – Jeorge Holmes and Marisa Buchheit – at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the historic Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles.

The performance, featuring a variety of songs ranging from Broadway to opera and other popular categories, marks the return of the “Saturday Night Lights” concert series produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center, a news release stated.

For more information and a link to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Baritone/tenor Jeorge Holmes performs a vast repertoire of songs from Elvis to Pavarotti, from blues to Broadway, from pop to opera, from Christian gospel to big band.

Marisa Buchheit, who represented her state at Miss America as Miss Illinois 2014, is a soprano who has performed in critically acclaimed productions around the world in operas, concerts and musicals. Recent highlights include a starring role in the U.S. premiere of “The Flower of Hawaii” with Folks Operetta, her debut as Queen of the Night in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” with the Southern Illinois Music Festival, solo performances with the Elgin and Peoria symphony orchestras, as well as national anthem performances for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, City Club of Chicago and the Chicago Air & Water Show.

She earned her master’s degree in opera from DePaul University, and her bachelor’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music. She is co-founder of soprano trio Très Belle,” and serves as music director at Concordia Lutheran Church.

Each paid ticket to “Jeorge Holmes and Marisa Buchheit: A Night of Song” includes coupons (distributed to guests upon arrival at the Baker Community Center) for complimentary beverages, including beer, wine and soft drinks.

The Baker Community Center is at 101 S. Second St. (Route 31), St. Charles, and is fully accessible.