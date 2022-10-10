St. Charles Public Library to host tribute concert to late musician Pete Seeger

The St. Charles Public Library will host Midwest folk singer Mark Dvorak in a tribute to American folk singer Pete Seeger at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Carnegie Community Room.

Dvorak’s program, “The Power of Song: A Tribute to Pete Seeger,” will feature stories and a selection of Seeger’s most enduring songs.

“Thousands upon thousands of people over the years have taken up the banjo, the guitar and began opening their ears to the world of music because of Pete,” Dvorak said in a news release from the St. Charles Public Library.

Dvorak has performed in 38 states and in parts of Europe and Canada. He has won awards for journalism and children’s music.

In 2008, he received the Woodstock Folk Festival Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lantern Bearer Award from Folk Alliance International in 2013. In 2012, WFMT 98.7 named Dvorak Chicago’s “official troubadour”.

Since 1981, the library has featured a wide variety of musical performances. The public is welcome and the concert is free to attend.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles. For more information, go to scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.