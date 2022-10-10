Medical Examiner rules child’s death blunt force trauma after accident in western Kane County

The Cook County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 4-year-old girl in a crash in rural Kane County was the result of blunt force injuries from an accident.

The information was posted on the Medical Examiner’s web portal.

Paityn Moore died after a three-car crash Oct. 1 on Route 38 and Francis Road in Virgil Township near Maple Park, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

In a text message, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain wrote that the crash investigation is still listed as under investigation, “closing some loose ends.”

No information was available regarding funeral arrangements for the child.

A 2016 Chrysler 200 that was traveling east on Route 38 near Francis Road crossed the center line into westbound traffic, struck a 2018 Jeep Compass and then hit a 2010 Subaru Forester.

The child was seated in the backseat of the Jeep, properly secured in a child safety seat, the release stated.

Paityn was originally transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and then flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago where she was later pronounced dead, the release stated.

The driver of the Jeep was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Subaru’s driver was treated and released at the scene, the release stated.