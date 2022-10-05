Pickup’s side mirror hits, injures pedestrian in northwest Kane County

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday when the passenger side mirror in a pickup truck struck her on Allen Road near Ketchum Road in Hampshire Township, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:08 p.m., a Ford F250 pickup truck, traveling east on Allen Road, entered a curve. The driver saw the pedestrian walking near the shoulder when the mirror struck her, the release stated.

The initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian was not walking in the roadway at the time of the crash. This is a rural road there are no sidewalks in this area.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver stopped and rendered aid to the injured woman.

The pedestrian, Jahari Ware, 43, of Aurora, was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The pickup driver, Marco Rivera, 48, of Elgin, was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

It is unknown if drugs, alcohol or distracted driving played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations division at 630-444-1103.

Hampshire police and Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted deputies.