Portion of Kautz Road in St. Charles to be closed Wednesday through Friday

From Wednesday through Friday, Kautz Road will be closed between Illinois Avenue and Main Street/Route 64 in St. Charles to complete work on underground water and sanitary pipes, as part of a sewer and water main improvement project.

Following completion of this work, road restoration will begin. Detour routes will be posted.

Expect traffic delays. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Track the latest project updates at https://www.stcharlesil.gov/projects/kautz-road-sewer-and-water-main-improvement-project.