Downtown Geneva to host 4th annual Jack-O’-Lantern Walk on Friday

GENEVA – Sixty merchants in downtown Geneva are coming together for the fourth year of Autumn Fest, which includes a self-guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and a First Fridays event where stores stay open later, offer specials and new fall arrivals, according to a news release.

The participating businesses will display glowing jack-o’-lanterns in their windows or outside their business for families to stroll around town and vote on their favorites in four categories: Most Creative, Most Spooky, Best Group of three or more and Most Photogenic Selfies Taken at Display.

A digital interactive map with a QR code for guests to scan on their phones to see all the participating local merchants.

The event organizers, Kristen Cornelio of Kristen Holly, and her husband Eddie Cornelio, created the interactive map, the release stated.

Cornelio will create and design a fall-themed photo op area, located on the Kane County Courthouse front lawn facing Third Street for participants to have photos taken, the release stated.

Local sponsor Twee Partees and Cornelio created a balloon arch around the photo op display.

The event sponsors are Brush and Restore, Cravings, Harvey’s Tales, Image Awards, Engraving & Creative Keepsakes Inc., Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary, State Street Jewelers, The Roder Group- Cross Country Mortgage, Urban Artisan Geneva, Liz & Kate Boutique, Mendel Plumbing & Heating Inc, and Twee Partees, the release stated.

Image Awards, Engraving & Creative Keepsakes owner Patty Donahue created the event trophies for the winning jack-o’-lantern businesses and the special event mug, which is available for purchase directly from the business.

Geneva businesses that will be displaying jack-o’-lanterns that evening are Nosh, Bash, Evernia, State Street Jewelers, Liz & Kate Boutique, Anastazia, Kilwins Chocolates & Ice Cream, Blinka Optical, Geneva Chamber of Commerce, The Little Traveler and Up North Wine Tasting Room.

Also participating are Cookie Dough Bliss Geneva, Cravings, Harvey’s Tales, Pixies on Main, Jade, Stitch Switch Men’s Consignment, Geneva Public Library, Pure Barre, Preservation Bread & Wine, Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary, Stockholm’s, Jennifer Kaye Photography, Peaceful Parlour, Country Naturals, Atlas Chicken Shack, Art History Brewing, Always In Style, Bare Moxie, Aurelio’s Pizza, Geneva History Museum, The Winding Deerpath, Urban Artisan Geneva, Bell Jar Vintage, Eye Candy Bake Shop, Graham’s Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream, Graham’s 318 Coffeehouse, Scentcerely Yours, Bare All Beauty Bar, Grow, Flair on Third, StringWorks, The Royal Wren, Brush and Restore, The Cottage, Cocoon, The Royal Wren, Geneva Winery, Elements Massage, Bloom + Bread, Sergio’s Cantina, The Exchange of Geneva, Crystal Life Technology Inc., Chi-cuterie, Little Red Barn Door, Concierge Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, Doughocracy, 1910, Tinker Belz Art and Vargo’s Dance.

For more information follow: @AutumnFestGeneva on Instagram for weekly updates and giveaways leading up to the event.

Information is also available on Facebook.