Elgin Community College’s Center for Emergency Services to hold open house

The Elgin Community College Center for Emergency Services will host a community open house on Saturday, Oct. 15 at its location in Burlington, at 815 E. Plank Road. The open house will begin with an informational session from 11 a.m. to noon for those interested in learning more about a career as a first responder.

The session will showcase presentations on first responder programs at the college and advisors will be on hand to help those interested explore degrees in emergency services and careers in public safety, along with a Q&A session and tour of the facilities.

To assist with ensuring there are enough seats and materials available, guests are requested to RSVP at elgin.edu/ces.

From noon to 3 p.m., the family-friendly open house will feature a touch-a-truck event along with demonstrations of fire, police and paramedic equipment, firefighters in training at a burning tower, the opportunity to meet local emergency service members and free ECC giveaways. At 2 p.m., the Life Net Helicopter will land and be open for tours.

For more information on ECC’s Center for Emergency Services, visit elgin.edu/ces.