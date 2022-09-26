Volunteer groups help clean up Fox River in St. Charles

The Fox River in St. Charles is cleaner these days thanks to the recent efforts of several volunteer groups.

As part of the annual “It’s Our Fox River Day,” the Conservation Foundation, River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles and the St. Charles Park District on Sept. 17 coordinated a cleanup at Ferson Creek Park in St. Charles.

The number of people participating in the event continues to grow. This year, 166 people were involved in the event compared with 140 people last year and 100 people in 2020.

Groups involved in the cleanup included a Cub Scout troop, the Carol Stream Rotary Club, the St. Charles Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Club of St. Charles, the St. Charles Canoe Club, the Fox River Helpers and a group of Wredling Middle School students.

“There was just some great diverse participation from local groups and groups in the periphery that hadn’t come before,” River Corridor Foundation Board President Laurel Moad said. “It’s very cool to see the groundswell that it’s created.”

Members of the St. Charles Canoe Club found an old dock during the cleanup.

“It was caught under a fallen tree,” Moad said.