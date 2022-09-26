Batavia police seek public help with numerous graffiti reports all over city

BATAVIA – The Batavia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with numerous reports of criminal defacement by spray painted graffiti in the past two weeks, done in the downtown, and on the east and west sides of town, officials announced in a news release.

Private businesses and public property were targeted during these offenses.

Additionally, citizens have reported criminal defacement – graffiti – done by paint marker on signage located on the bicycle paths in town.

Batavia police take these incidents seriously and is currently investigating to identify those involved, the release stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Batavia Dt. Sgt. Gary La Barbera or Deputy Chief Eric Blowers at 630-454-2500.