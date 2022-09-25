Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Sept. 17-18, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Benjamin G. Rocha, 33, of the 39W200 block of Herrington Drive, Blackberry Township, was charged Sept. 17 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Michael S. Majewski, 32, of the 1200 block of Spring Valley Drive, Carol Stream, was arrested Sept. 17 on a Cook County warrant on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

• Samantha D. Hudelson-Kadiu, 36, of the 400 block of Palace Street, Aurora, was charged Sept. 18 with driving under the influence and improper lane use while driving on South Randall Road in Geneva.

• Andrew R. Lindemann, 20, of the 6N700 block of Route 31, St. Charles Township was charged Sept. 17 with possession of fireworks.