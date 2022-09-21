St. Charles Dist. 303 early childhood program earns top rating

St. Charles Community Unit School District 303′s early childhood program at Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center achieved the Gold Circle of Quality rating from the Illinois State Board of Education based on the most recent monitoring results, according to a news release.

The Gold Circle of Quality recognizes programs which have demonstrated quality on all standards as validated by an independent assessor. Gold Circle programs meet or exceed specific quality benchmarks on learning environment, instructional quality and all administrative standards, the release stated.

Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center provides District 303′s youngest learners with opportunities to engage in learning and play in an accepting learning environment. It utilizes a developmentally appropriate approach to instruction to serve the needs of all children. The program assists families in meeting the developmental needs of young learners and emphasizes growth through active, hands-on experiences, the release stated.