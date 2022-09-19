League of Women Voters of Central Kane County celebrates National Voter Registration Day

In honor of National Voter Registration Day 2022, members of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County are holding two voter registration events for students tomorrow.

One will take place at Geneva High School and the other will be at the Sugar Grove Campus of Waubonsee Community College on Tuesday.

Registration at Geneva High School will take place in the cafeteria during all lunch periods. At WCC, registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the WCC Engagement Fair outside the Student Center.

Students who register to vote during the National Voter Registration Day events will have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election. Here are some important dates to know for the upcoming election:

Sept. 29: First day to vote early at the Kane County Clerk’s Offices in Geneva and Aurora

Oct. 24: First day to vote early at permanent polling places

Nov. 3: Last day to apply for a vote by mail ballot

Nov. 8: Election Day — polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at https://illinoisvoterguide.org/. Voters are encouraged to learn more about the candidates by attending or watching recordings of candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters.

For more information about the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County, email info@lwvckc.org.