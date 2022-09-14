Fall-themed entertainment on display at next month’s St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced more details about next month’s 37th annual Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles.

Scarecrow Weekend, presented by AAA, will take place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 and will have fall-themed entertainment and activities for families to enjoy. Attendees can vote for their favorite scarecrows for the Scarecrow Contest throughout the weekend.

The four scarecrow categories are: Individual/Family, Business, Club/Not-for-Profits/Schools and Mechanical/Mega. The scarecrows will be displayed on 1st Street and Riverside Avenue and throughout downtown St. Charles and the Mechanical/Mega scarecrows will be displayed in Lincoln Park.

Many local businesses will be offering fall-themed specials in honor of the weekend, including Board & Brush, which will host a Scarecrow Weekend workshop on Oct. 7 and 8, and the St. Charles History Museum, which will have a covered wagon with hands-on historical props along with popcorn, cornhusk doll making and a sidewalk sale from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

There will also be several businesses offering food that can be purchased on the go, such as Mad Batter Bakery & Confections, which will sell apple cider donuts and other fall treats and Kilwins, which will have caramel apples, caramel corn, hot chocolate and more.

The Family Zone, presented by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, will be in Lincoln Park and will feature many family-friendly activities along with live music and entertainment. Some of the entertainment that will be featured includes a Magic Show with Scott Piner, Jason Kollum: World’s Tallest Juggling Scarecrow Stilt-Walker, face painting, a giant bubble artist and more.

The Activity Zone, presented by McNally’s Heating & Cooling, will take place on Riverside Avenue. The Activity Zone will have more family-friendly activities to partake in, including the Scarecrow in a Box that will be available for purchase.

The Scarecrow in a Box, presented by Anderson Humane, comes with everything needed to make a scarecrow. Also located in the Activity Zone will be a Touch-A-Truck, presented by the city of St. Charles, which will allow children to get an up-close look at trucks. There also will be festive photo opportunities and a professional pumpkin carver as well.

Pottawatomie Park will host the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show, presented by Art of the Heartland. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. The show will feature more than 100 crafters with handmade products that are available for purchase.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said she is excited for this year’s event.

“We are hoping that everyone gets a chance to come out and enjoy all the entertainment and activities that are taking place at Scarecrow Weekend,” Sawicki said in a release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Other sponsors for this year’s Scarecrow Weekend include Meijer, Gerald Subaru, Blackhawk Bank, St. Charles Bank, McGrath Honda, Comcast, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, Encore Mt. Morris, M.K. Movers and Windy Acres Farm.

To view the entire Scarecrow Weekend schedule, go to scarecrowfest.com. Any questions regarding the event can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.