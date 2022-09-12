St. Charles Public Library to host Great Decisions program

The St. Charles Public Library is host to Great Decisions, America’s largest discussion program on world affairs administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Association.

This month’s discussion, “Xi’s China takes on the Quad”, is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Bisbee Conference Room. The annual series features a DVD on each topic, followed by a moderated discussion amongst the participants.

Participants are asked to review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book, which is available for purchase at the library’s Research and Reading Desk or to check out. Registration is not required.

The Foreign Policy Association is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to broadening public involvement with the most important foreign policy issues facing the United States. Each year, thousands take part in the Great Decisions discussion groups around the country to increase their awareness and understanding of U.S. foreign policy concerns.

For more information, call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.