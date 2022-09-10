September 09, 2022
News - Kane County

St. Charles police reports: Aug. 28-Sept. 4, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

DUI

Michael Robert McSweeney, 30, of the 500 block of Bierman Avenue, Villa Park, was charged at 2:04 a.m. Sept. 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, speeding and failing to signal for a left turn.

Battery

Silverio Aguilar-Pena, 29, of the 3000 block of Prairie Street, Franklin Park, was charged at 5:39 p.m. Aug. 31 with two counts of battery along with criminal damage to property.

Jareni Torres-Salinas, 25, of the 500 block of Gunderson Drive, Carol Stream, was charged at 3:37 p.m. Aug. 28 with retail theft.

