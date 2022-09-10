St. Charles police reports: Aug. 28-Sept. 4, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

DUI

Michael Robert McSweeney, 30, of the 500 block of Bierman Avenue, Villa Park, was charged at 2:04 a.m. Sept. 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, speeding and failing to signal for a left turn.

Battery

Silverio Aguilar-Pena, 29, of the 3000 block of Prairie Street, Franklin Park, was charged at 5:39 p.m. Aug. 31 with two counts of battery along with criminal damage to property.

Jareni Torres-Salinas, 25, of the 500 block of Gunderson Drive, Carol Stream, was charged at 3:37 p.m. Aug. 28 with retail theft.