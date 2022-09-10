Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A piece of gravel flew out of an open-topped trailer, struck and broke the windshield of a gray 1967 Rolls Royce Phantom V, the driver reported Sept. 2. It occurred while traveling south on Route 47 from Main Street Road in Blackberry Township. It will cost $3,500 to replace the windshield, as only 400 of that vehicle type were made, the report stated. Deputies advised that his auto insurance might be the best way to handle the incident.

• Bradley A. Havertape, 50, of the 1800 block of Hunters Ridge Lane, Sugar Grove, was charged Sept. 2 with speeding 35 or more miles per hour over the limit. Deputies clocked Havertape’s black 2011 BMW Coupe traveling east on Tanner Road in North Aurora at 104 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone.

• Gary M. Sleezer, 51, of the 12000 block of Andrew Street, Plano, was charged Aug. 31 with driving a semi tractor trailer that was 28,440 pounds over the weight limit on a non-designated highway, failure to display the size and weight permit and failure to stop at a stop sign on Harley Road to turn onto Route 38. Harley Road between Route 38 and Keslinger Road is posted that no trucks over 12,000 pounds, gross vehicle registration or load limit are permitted, the report stated.

• A cell phone valued at $250 and ignition keys were reported stolen Sept. 6 from two vehicles in the 32W600 block of Fabyan Parkway, Geneva Township.