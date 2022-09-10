Batavia mayor joins initiative to encourage residents to increase physical activity

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke is joining more than 60 other mayors in a nationwide initiative to reduce heart disease and stroke by encouraging residents to get up and get moving.

Schielke announced Walk Through History, the city’s first “Move with the Mayor” event, which is a series of physical activities aimed to foster community and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Move with the Mayor: A Walk Through History” starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave. The walk will be approximately two miles round-trip. Light refreshments will be served.

According to a news release, Schielke will lead Batavians of all ages and fitness levels on a walk through downtown Batavia, highlighting locations of historical moments that link the city to the Academy Awards, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Charles Lindbergh, Buzz Aldrin and more.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., killing over 655,000 people each year, according to the release. Healthy diets, living smoke-free and increased physical activity can help prevent death from heart disease.

To reserve a spot on the walking tour, visit cityofbatavia.net/MWM, email MWM@cityofbatavia.net or call 630-454-2000.