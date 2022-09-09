Kane County expands eligibility for Ride in Kane program

Kane County is now sponsoring work-related rides for anyone who is 65 or older, and people with disabilities through the Ride in Kane program, according to a news release.

Kane County already sponsors individuals who are low income and are seeking work-related rides from anywhere in the county. Residents who live in areas without a sponsor may register with Kane County to take work-related rides if they fall into any of the three eligibility categories.

Ride in Kane provides 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week transportation services to area residents in partnership with the Regional Transit Authority, Pace Suburban Bus and local municipalities and human service agencies.

In January 2022, Kane County became the program administrator and grantee for the Ride in Kane program. To date, it has received nearly $6 million in Federal Transit Authority funds to reduce transportation barriers and expand mobility options for thousands of residents.

For more information, visit the Ride in Kane website at kdot.countyofkane.org/RIK or call the information line at 630-762-2600.