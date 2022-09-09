Batavia Parks Foundation announces #Peaceday celebration at Peace Bridge

The Batavia Parks Foundation announced Batavia’s participation in the United Nation’s International Day of Peace on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release.

A team of volunteers is working alongside the Batavia Parks Foundation to stage the first-ever Batavia #Peaceday celebration sponsored by Drendel & Jansons Law Group. The event coincides with the UN’s annual celebration, amplifying their 2022 theme of “End Racism, Build Peace.”

The celebration will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Bridge and Riverwalk South Plaza, 100 N. Island Ave.

The event will feature performing artists, including musicians and dancers, a poetry reading, storytelling and the lighting of LED luminaries at sunset with a community singalong. The event also includes #Peaceday merchandise sales, a luminary decorating station and “Play it Forward” raffle sales to benefit the Peace On Earth project.

Craig Foltos, the event’s master of ceremonies, said he is pleased to see the Peace Bridge as the backdrop to host the new #Peaceday in Batavia.

“What started as a simple community singaalong on the Peace Bridge is growing into a way for Batavia to come together and amplify our voices as a community modeling peace to others,” he said in the release.

LED luminaries and LED candles – free with a suggested donation to support the project – will be available for attendees. Out-of-town supporters wishing to send a message of Peace or remembrance may sponsor a luminary online at https://bataviaparksfoundation.rallyup.com/peace-day.

Peace on Earth campaign update

The Peace On Earth campaign recently eclipsed 55% of its goal with $27,940 in funds raised since the May 7 public kickoff, according to the release.

The project’s goal is to replace the aging painted wooden letters and seasonal, temporary lighting with permanent metal letters and LED lighting.

More information about the Batavia Parks Foundation can be found at https://bataviaparks.org/batavia-parks-foundation.