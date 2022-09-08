New trucks coming to village of Elburn’s Public Works Dept.

Elburn residents may soon see some new city trucks on the road after the Elburn City Council voted to purchase two new public works vehicles during its Sept. 6 meeting.

“The two new trucks will replace two 2006 F150s,” said Village Administrator John Nevenhoven. “Those F150s were basic pickup trucks. You could haul stuff in the bed and that was about it.”

Nevenhoven said that the trucks were weathered and would occasionally have technical problems.

According to meeting documents, the purchase will cost the village $130,170, which is $14,830 under the $145,000 the village budgeted for the purchase.

“The new trucks are much more in line with what we want to do,” Nevenhoven said. “One of them is an F250, we’ll get a snowplow and a trailer hitch on that one as well.”

“The other one is an F350 diesel, and that will be outfitted with a snowplow and trailer hitch as well,” he said. “So it really is replacing two basic trucks with two trucks that are much more useful, much more flexible.”

The trucks will be purchased through Morrow Brothers Ford in Greenfield, Ill., instead of a factory order, according to meeting documents.

“Trucks and cars are in tight supply,” Nevenhoven said. “With a state bid, we would actually have to order those from the factory, and right now they’re saying that those orders are about a year out.”

The trucks are in stock at the dealership and available for pickup after the purchase, according to meeting documents.