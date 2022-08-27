August 27, 2022
News - Kane County

Batavia MainStreet to host annual Block Party and Taste of Batavia Sept. 4

By Shaw Local News Network

Downtown Batavia Block Party at Peg Bond Center during a previous event. The 2022 Block Party and Taste of Batavia is scheduled for Sept. 4. (Jeff Krage)

Batavia MainStreet is hosting its Block Party and Taste of Batavia on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Peg Bond Center, with a car show on North River Street until 8 p.m.

According to a news release, downtown Batavia restaurants will be at the Peg Bond Center with $3 food tastings and drinks. In addition, the event will feature a performance from Batavia Dance Academy, live music from Tyler Krienitz and ORD Rocks, and a family zone brought to you by the Congregational Church of Batavia with bounce house and more.

The Batavia Mother’s Club also will sponsor a pie back-off.

