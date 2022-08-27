Batavia MainStreet to host annual Block Party and Taste of Batavia Sept. 4

Batavia MainStreet is hosting its Block Party and Taste of Batavia on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Peg Bond Center, with a car show on North River Street until 8 p.m.

According to a news release, downtown Batavia restaurants will be at the Peg Bond Center with $3 food tastings and drinks. In addition, the event will feature a performance from Batavia Dance Academy, live music from Tyler Krienitz and ORD Rocks, and a family zone brought to you by the Congregational Church of Batavia with bounce house and more.

The Batavia Mother’s Club also will sponsor a pie back-off.