Tek Pak joins Cal’s Angels bicycle ride from Michigan to St. Charles to raise funds for pediatric cancer research

Tek Pak Inc., a global manufacturing and packaging solutions company located in the Fox Valley region, has joined forces with Cal’s Angels, a local nonprofit in St. Charles, in its quest to raise more than $1 million through its War on Wheels bike ride to benefit pediatric cancer patients in Illinois.

Tek Pak is sponsoring its Vice President of Research and Development, Scott Carter, who is riding on the WOW cycle team from Mackinaw City, Michigan to St. Charles as part of the fundraising effort.

The WOW cycle team initially began with a team of three small business owners that wanted to bike 2,499 miles across the country to raise awareness and $2,499,000 in funds to support the mission of helping kids fight cancer. This year, the ride kicked off in Michigan on Sunday and will end on Saturday at Flagship on the Fox in St. Charles.

Every dollar raised during the ride will be used to help kids fighting cancer through granting wishes, raising awareness, providing care, treatment, and funding research.

“We have long been supportive of local nonprofits and fellow businesses in Fox Valley as part of our mission to give back to the community,” Wendy K. White Eagle, Director of Finance and Shared Services for Tek Pak said in a news release from Tek Pak. “We are proud to sponsor Scott for the ride this year and hope our collaboration with Cal’s Angels, and our contribution to the fundraising effort will bring hope and comfort to the kids fighting to beat cancer and their families who are on this tough journey with them.”

This will be the second time Carter has participated in a WOW ride. A bicycling enthusiast who lost his father at an early age to cancer, Scott has a lifelong commitment and passion for supporting research to find a cure for all cancers.

He learned about the WOW team and Cal’s Angels through a local St. Charles business, Sammy’s Bikes, a long-time partner and supporter of Cal’s Angels. Sammy’s Bikes frequently coordinates special charity rides to support the organization.

Carter joined the Sammy’s Bike team to complete the 785-mile-long ride with the goal of raising more than $1 million during this year’s event.

To support Carter’s ride and make a donation, go to https://bit.ly/WOW4-Scott.

“The support of our generous donors, partners, and volunteers from local businesses in our community like Tek Pak has been central to our success in bolstering our mission to raise awareness and fund research to help kids fighting cancer,” Stacey Wahlberg, president and co-founder of Cal’s Angels said in the release. “We are grateful to all our sponsors and participants and are very hopeful that this year’s fundraising bike ride will be another roaring success.”

Established in 2007, Cal’s Angels has raised more than $17 million over the past 15 years. The organization’s fundraising efforts have led to the granting of more than 2,000 wishes, the distribution of more than 125,000 toys to young cancer patients and their families and the allocation of $1.2 million in pledges to Chicagoland hospitals.