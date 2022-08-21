Waubonsee Community College now offering cybersecurity apprenticeships

Waubonsee Community College has announced a partnership with Northern Trust to develop a cybersecurity apprenticeship program.

The partnership centers on educating and training Waubonsee students through an “earn and learn” model in the Northern Trust Cyber Coordination Center, according to a news release from the college.

In order to be eligible for the paid apprenticeship, students must be enrolled in Waubonsee’s 60-semester-hour Cybersecurity Associate in Applied Science degree program. The program is headquartered at the college’s Plano campus, also known as the Innovation and Design Center, due to its focus on cutting-edge career preparation.

The program also prepares students for a variety of industry certifications, including CompTIANet+, A+ and Cisco CCNA, the release stated.

For more information on Waubonsee’s cybersecurity program and this new apprenticeship opportunity, visit waubonsee.edu/cyber.