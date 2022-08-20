State Reps. Dan Ugaste, Keith Wheeler to host Kids’ Outside Fair in Geneva

State Reps. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, and Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, invite local families to attend a free Kids’ Outside Fair from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Chapelstreet Church, located at 3435 Keslinger Road in Geneva.

State Rep. Keith Wheeler, 50th District (Photo provided)

According to a news release, the Kids’ Outside Fair features nearly 50 state and local agencies, non-profit organizations and local businesses covering a wide range of educational, health and child care, recreational and community services for families and children.

Special attractions include the Touch-A-Truck exhibit featuring over 20 trucks located in the parking lot and the LifeNet medical helicopter landing at 10:30 am.

Admission to the event is free. Information will be available on topics such as bicycle safety, after-school activities, nutrition, backpack safety, the Bright Start College Savings Program, the Illinois State Treasurer’s I-Cash program and more. Face painting will also be offered.

Demonstrations include the World Martial Arts Academy at 9:30 a.m., the Traveling World of Reptiles Show at 10 a.m., the Kane County Sheriff K-9 at 11:30 a.m., and the DancEncounter School of Dance demonstration at noon. A drawing for giveaways will take place at 12:30 p.m.

The full list of participants at the Kids’ Outside Fair includes: Be Smart, Behavioral Perspective Inc., Birth to Five, CASA Kane County, Chapelstreet Church, city of Geneva Public Works, city of St. Charles, CN Railroad Police, Colgate Van, ComEd, CORE Wellness, DancEncounter School of Dance, Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District, First Student, Fox Valley Special Education Association, Geneva Fire Department, Geneva Park District, Geneva Police Department, Geneva Township Road District, Illinois Conservation Police, Illinois Hygienists’ Association, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Illinois State Police, Juice Plus, Kane County Division of Transportation, Kane County Emergency Management, Kane County Farm Bureau, Kane County Forest Preserve Police, Kane County Health Department, Kane County Regional Office of Education, Kane County Sheriff, Kane County Sheriff K-9, Kane County States Attorney’s Office, LifeNet Chicago, Lutheran Child & Family Services of Illinois, NAMI Kane DuPage Kendall, Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Office of the Illinois Secretary of State, Office of the Illinois Treasurer, PACE, Superior Ambulance, Terri Lynn Mate Magic, The Arc of Illinois, Traveling World of Reptiles, Two Rivers Head Start, University of Illinois Extension, village of South Elgin and World Martial Arts USA.

Touch-A-Truck vehicles include the police squads, police SWAT, LifeNet Medical Helicopter, snow plow, street sweeper, school bus, fire trucks, ambulances and more.

For questions or more information, please call Rep. Wheeler’s office at 630-345-3464 or Rep. Ugaste at 630-797-5530 or visit their websites at repkeithwheeler.com and repugaste.com.