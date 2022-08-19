St. Charles Police Department to increase patrols ahead of Labor Day holiday

As Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer near, the St. Charles Police Department is partnering with law enforcement throughout the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives.

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign will run between Aug. 19 and Sept. 6. During this period, motorists in St. Charles can expect to see stepped-up impaired driving patrols and seat-belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat-belt usage rates are at their lowest.

Speeders and distracted drivers should also be aware. The St. Charles Police Department advises those celebrating this Labor Day to remember to buckle up, designate a sober driver and don’t let other friends or family members drive drunk.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat-belt usage rate is 95.2%, yet unbuckled occupants make up a disproportionately large number of fatalities, representing more than 50 percent of people killed in motor vehicle crashes.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.