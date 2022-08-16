August 16, 2022
Pottawatomie Garden Club to hold next meeting Aug. 22

By Shaw Local News Network

The Pottawatomie Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Aug. 22 at The Heinz Brothers Nursery in St. Charles. (Pottawatomie Garden Club)

The Pottawatomie Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at The Heinz Brothers Nursery, 2010 E. Main St., St. Charles.

According to a news release, the presentation this month is “Growing Greens Indoors.”

Julia Zoltowsky, a horticulturalist at the Chicago Botanical Garden, will discuss care and consideration of indoor houseplants. Attendees will discover tips and tricks to keeping indoor plants healthy, propagation techniques and the dos and dont’s of bringing plants indoors.

This free event is open to the public.

