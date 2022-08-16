Pottawatomie Garden Club to hold next meeting Aug. 22

The Pottawatomie Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at The Heinz Brothers Nursery, 2010 E. Main St., St. Charles.

According to a news release, the presentation this month is “Growing Greens Indoors.”

Julia Zoltowsky, a horticulturalist at the Chicago Botanical Garden, will discuss care and consideration of indoor houseplants. Attendees will discover tips and tricks to keeping indoor plants healthy, propagation techniques and the dos and dont’s of bringing plants indoors.

This free event is open to the public.