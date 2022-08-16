Geneva’s Concours d’Elegance Car Show canceled

The Concours d’Elegance scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 has been canceled.

According to a news release, event organizers notified the city of the cancellation Tuesday.

Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars, the release stated.

The Concours Board of Directors released the following statement:

“Thank you for your participation and generous support of the Geneva Concours d’Elegance 2022. We had such a wonderful lineup of automobiles for this year but due to unforeseen family health issues, it has been decided that this year’s Concours will be rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Please continue to visit the event website for updates to the schedule at www.genevaconcours.net. If you have any outstanding business for the current year, you will hear from one of us.

Please enjoy the rest of the summer and know we are very much looking forward to your participation in the Geneva Concours d’Elegance held on Aug. 27, 2023.”