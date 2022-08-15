August 15, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Kane County

Batavia, Geneva police to participate in ‘Cop on Top’ fundraiser for Special Olympics

By Shaw Local News Network

(Left to right) Batavia Police Officer Will Thrun and Geneva Police Sgt. Dan Kott wave from the roof of the Dunkin' Donuts at 2002 W. Wilson St. in Batavia for the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. (Shaw Media file photo) (Sandy Bressner)

Batavia and Geneva police officers will sit atop the roofs at Dunkin’ Friday to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

According to a news release, the officers will be stationed at the Dunkin’ locations at 2002 W. Wilson St. in Batavia and 108 N. Batavia Ave. in Batavia, beginning at 5 a.m.

The officers will also raise awareness and donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics.

Each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location on Friday and donates to the Special Olympics Torch Run will receive a free donut coupon. Guests donating at least $10 will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug (while supplies last) and a coupon for a free medium coffee.

Other items, such as Torch Run T-shirts and hats, will be sold for various donation amounts, the release stated.

