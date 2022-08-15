Batavia, Geneva police to participate in ‘Cop on Top’ fundraiser for Special Olympics

Batavia and Geneva police officers will sit atop the roofs at Dunkin’ Friday to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

According to a news release, the officers will be stationed at the Dunkin’ locations at 2002 W. Wilson St. in Batavia and 108 N. Batavia Ave. in Batavia, beginning at 5 a.m.

The officers will also raise awareness and donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics.

Each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location on Friday and donates to the Special Olympics Torch Run will receive a free donut coupon. Guests donating at least $10 will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug (while supplies last) and a coupon for a free medium coffee.

Other items, such as Torch Run T-shirts and hats, will be sold for various donation amounts, the release stated.