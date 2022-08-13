No one injured in St. Charles house fire

No one was injured in a fire that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a house at 4 Highgate Court in St. Charles Friday night.

The house, which is now uninhabitable, was not occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At approximately 11 p.m. Friday, the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 4 Highgate Court, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in approximately four minutes and found heavy fire inside the house, the release stated. The fire, which was contained to the house, was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes. Damage to the house and contents is approximately $150,000.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, Fermilab and North Aurora fire departments as well as the St. Charles Police Department.