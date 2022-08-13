Jazz Weekend to return to downtown St. Charles next month

Jazz music will return to downtown St. Charles next month as part of the 11th annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend.

More than 25 performances will take place at 17 different venues throughout St. Charles from Sept. 8-11. The St. Charles Business Alliance is organizing the event, which is presented by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Venues participating in this year’s Jazz Weekend include: The Arcada Theatre, The Filling Station Pub & Grill, Eden Restaurants & Events, McNally’s Irish Pub & Kitchen, 116 Gallery, The Wine Exchange, Baker Community Center, Pollyanna Brewing Company, The Office Dining & Spirits, The Graceful Ordinary, St. Charles History Museum, Jeans and a Cute Top Shop, First Street Plaza, The Pep Line, ROX City Grill, Club Pilates, and Mount St. Mary Park in collaboration with the St. Charles Park District’s Sip & Stroll.

These performances will feature jazz soloists, big bands and more, which will cover a variety of jazz styles, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. Among the performers will be Grammy-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano, who played with the Elgin Community College Jazz Band as an ECC student in 1999.

Catalano will perform at the Filling Station Pub & Grill on Sept. 8. The St. Charles North Jazz Workshop featuring Grammy-nominated trumpeter Victor Garcia will perform at the First Street Plaza on Sept. 10 and renowned jazz pianist Jeremy Kahn and The Chicago All-Stars will perform at the Baker Community Center on Sept. 9 as part of a ticketed performance.

“We hope that everyone gets the chance to come out to listen to some great music, and to support the local businesses, as well,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in the release.

Other sponsors for this year’s Jazz Weekend include McGrath Honda of St. Charles, Comcast, Audi Exchange of St. Charles, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, 90.9FM WDCB, Reams Meat Market, Chicago Jazz Magazine, West Chicago Signarama, Onesti Entertainment, Kane County Magazine, West Valley Graphics and the St. Charles Park District.

To view the full performance schedule and more, go to stcjazzweekend.com. Any questions regarding Jazz Weekend can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.