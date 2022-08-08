Fox River artist Joel Sheesley presents new book ‘A Fox River Testimony’

Wheaton artist Joel Sheesley has painted the Fox River in all of its moods and is now sharing his experiences with ‘” Fox River Testimony,” — a book encapsulating his 73 paintings of the Fox River.

Join the Friends of the Fox River from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Schweitzer Environmental Center at 16N690 Sleepy Hollow Road in West Dundee to learn more about Sheesley’s artwork and experiences on the Fox River.

According to a news release from Friends of the Fox River, the book is part of The Conservation Foundation’s Fox River Initiative, designed to help all Fox River Valley residents see and appreciate the river more fully.

Friends of the Fox River and The Conservation Foundation work together toward broadening interest in the health of the Fox River through education and outreach programs.

For more information or to get tickets, visit friendsofthefoxriver.org.

Donations are appreciated. Books and prints are available for purchase.