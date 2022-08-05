Waubonsee announces Dr. Christine J. Sobek Endowed Scholarship Fund for current students

Waubonsee Community College has announced the Dr. Christine J. Sobek Endowed Scholarship Fund in recognition of her 21 years as president of the college upon her retirement.

According to a news release, the fund will pave the way for students to fully experience the power of education and encourage them to explore leadership opportunities as part of their experience at Waubonsee.

The scholarship will be open to returning students with a grade point average of at least 2.5. Applicants will be asked to provide an essay response regarding their interest and/or experience with leadership opportunities at Waubonsee. One award of $1,000 will be awarded annually and may be utilized for tuition, fees or books.

Sobek became the fourth president of Waubonsee Community College on July 1, 2001. She was responsible for the overall leadership of the college, which serves more than 14,000 students annually, employs approximately 1,100 people and provides educational programs and services across four campus locations. She contributed 33 years of overall service to the college and over 21 years at the college’s longest-serving president, the release stated.

The Waubonsee Community College Foundation Board of Directors has pledged to match up to $10,000 for the Dr. Christine Sobek Endowed Scholarship Fund.

Donors wishing to contribute can do so online by visiting waubonsee.edu/drsobek or by calling 630-466-2316.