Elgin Community College, Arizona State University partner to offer transfer pathway

Elgin Community College has announced a partnership with Arizona State University to provide students with a seamless transfer experience with the MyPath2ASU program.

According to a news release from Elgin Community College, MyPath2ASU allows students to take the steps needed at the start of their college experience to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process.

MyPath2ASU is a set of customized tools available to transfer students from accredited U.S. regional institutions. These tools ensure a seamless transfer experience to ASU after earning credits or an associate degree from a U.S. community college or university and shortening the time to degree completion.

Through this partnership, ECC students using MyPath2ASU will find their transfer experience simplified. They will have access to personalized benefits to help them navigate the transfer experience, including:

End-to-end learner navigation through course-by-course guided pathways.

Ensure course applicability by assisting students with taking courses that apply to their associate and ASU bachelor’s degree.

Guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU major choice if all requirements are satisfied. Some majors have additional or higher admission requirements.

More than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into immersion nd online ASU degree programs.

Self-service degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide to minimize loss of credit.

Connected experience through personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU.

ECC and ASU will work collaboratively to promote educational degree pathways containing ground and online course offerings. These pathways will ensure their courses are applicable towards their degree in their chosen major and minimize credit loss, the release stated.

Fore more information about the MyPath2ASU transfer pathway, contact Sean Jensen, director of transfer services, at sjensen@elgin.edu.