Batavia school district announces new principal of Rotolo Middle School

Batavia School District 101 has announced that Tara Piatek will be the next principal of Sam Rotolo Middle School.

According to a news release from the district, Piatek has previously served as a dean and assistant principal at Batavia High School for the past six years.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Rotolo community and am eager to learn all of the amazing things that the students and staff at Rotolo will share,” Piatek stated in the release about the new role. “I treasure each leadership role that has led me to this moment and am excited to see what the future holds for all of us at RMS. While leaving the people I have worked with at BHS is tough, I know the connections I made there have prepared me for this role. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get this year moving.”

Piatek majored in speech communications and secondary education at Augustana College and completed master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership through Olivet Nazarene University. She started her journey into education as a high school English/speech communications teacher in Oswego, the release stated.

Piatek has been in education for 14 years in multiple roles. Before becoming assistant principal at Batavia High School, she served as a middle school dean in a neighboring district, dean of Batavia High School and then assistant principal at Batavia High School.

Piatek is replacing Kelley Karnick, who announced that she would not return to Rotolo in the fall. The school board is expected to formally approve Piatek as principal at their meeting next month.

She currently lives with her husband in Addison.