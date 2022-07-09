Passport to Batavia to highlight local shops, assist food bank

BATAVIA – The Batavia Woman’s Club is partnering with Batavia Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce to create a shopping journey through downtown shops in a new program called “Passport to Batavia.”

The 18 participating shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30. The merchants will have special offers, discounts, tastings and free gifts.

Tickets are $20 with all proceeds going to buying a Northern Illinois Food Bank truck to serve people in the Batavia community, especially children and the elderly, said Cynthia Kieckhefer, president of the Batavia Woman’s Club.

“I got the idea from my friend who is always finding a cute new shop in Batavia,” Kieckhefer said. “And so ‘Passport to Batavia’ was born.

You would be surprised to find all the stores tucked away in many of Batavia’s cool, old limestone and historic buildings. They are filled with treasures.”

Many of these businesses got their start at the Batavia Boardwalk shops, Kieckhefer said.

“It’s a very trendy way to give new businesses a means to test the waters before opening up their own ‘brick and mortar’ stores,” Kieckhefer said.

The passports will provide directions to get to participating merchants.

Farmdog Flowers, 239 W. Wilson St., Batavia, is one of the 18 merchants participating in the July 30 Passport to Batavia event. Farmdog Flowers is a florist offering bouquets, arrangements and gifts. (Provided)

“The goal is to raise $2,000 for a fully supplied truck – including milk and eggs – for our community,” Kieckhefer said.

Passports are on sale now on the Batavia Woman’s Club website, www.bataviawomansclub.org.

Passports are also available by calling Mike Burke at 630-802-5641 or Diane Anderson at 630-373-1793.

Passports will also be on sale at the Batavia Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon the morning of the event.

The Passport to Batavia will include a chance to win $100 of Batavia Chamber Bucks to spend with local merchants.

Passports will come with a reusable swag bag.

Participating merchants are House of 423, CatTalpa Manor, Salon By The River, Fly Leaf Bakery Café, Special Occasions on the Avenue, Pretty Pages, Mojo Purses, Gia Bella Designs, Bocaditos Café, Wilson Street Mercantile, Red Hive Market, Dash Ten Works, Farm Dog Flowers, Bee Attitudes Antiques, Paula’s Couture Consignment, Six Cypress Boutique, Daddio’s Diner and WindMill Grill & Pizzeria