Waubonsee Community College graduate from Sugar Grove named SkillsUSA National Champion in Automotive Service Tech

Recent Waubonsee Community College graduate Liam Richardson of Sugar Grove was named 2022 SkillsUSA National Champion in Automotive Service Technology during the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference last month in Atlanta.

According to a news release from the college, Richardson was encouraged by his instructors to troubleshoot, dismantle and repair vehicles. This early, hands-on access to an assortment of vehicles sparked joy for Richardson and created a personal challenge, the release stated.

While at nationals, Richardson put the firsthand knowledge, training and skills he received at Waubonsee to use. He completed eight hours of written and hands-on testing in 14 competency areas and scored first place in each category against over 50 competitors from across the U.S.

Richardson will transfer to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale this fall to work toward a bachelor of science degree in automotive technology. Upon graduation, he hopes to obtain an upper management role at a large automotive company.

To learn more about Waubonsee’s automotive technology program, visit waubonsee.edu/automotive.