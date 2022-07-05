Tek Pak celebrates 30 years in Fox Valley region

Tek Pak Inc. celebrated its 30th anniversary in June with a special event for its team and the presentation of awards for its long-standing employees. The packaging manufacturer has achieved steady growth over the past three decades with revenues reaching $18.5 million in 2021.

Tek Pak has employed more than 100 workers across three locations in the Kane County area, according to a press release from the company.

Twenty-one employees were honored with long-service awards during the anniversary party held on June 11 at The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles for having been with Tek Pak for 25 years or longer.

Additional activities and events are lined up to continue the celebration in the coming months, including partnerships with local community organizations and nonprofits in the Batavia and St. Charles communities, as well as tours of Tek Pak facilities by local schools to help generate greater awareness about career opportunities available in the manufacturing industry.