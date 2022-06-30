Citywide mosquito spraying in St. Charles set for Thursday night

Clarke, the mosquito control vendor for the city of St. Charles, is conducting a citywide spray tonight.

With temperatures climbing, mosquito counts are rising. In advance of the holiday weekend, St. Charles is joining its neighboring communities in conducting a mosquito spray.

Clarke uses a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets, according to a news release from the city of St. Charles. People with a respiratory condition are advised to stay indoors and close the windows during the application.

To be notified of an upcoming spraying, call Clarke at 1-800-942-2555. To prevent bites, residents are advised to use insect repellent, avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk hours when mosquitoes are most active and to wear long sleeves.

What to do to reduce mosquito population in your yard:

• Discard old tires, tin cans, buckets or any water-holding containers outside.

• Fill in or drain any low places in the yard.

• Cover trash containers to keep out rainwater.

• Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets.

• Empty plastic wading pools at least once each week and store indoors when not in use.

• Make sure your backyard pool is properly cared for—especially when on vacation.

• Change the water in birdbaths and planters frequently.

• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well-trimmed around the house.