New men’s consignment shop first in Geneva

GENEVA – Stitch Switch, at 310 Campbell St., Geneva is truly a switch – a men’s consignment store – that features second-hand designer men’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

Among its shirt offerings are the familiar names such as Tommy Bahama, Ralph Lauren and Prana.

But the list goes on.

Owner David Herda said it’s the only men’s consignment store in Illinois.

“The next closest one I’m aware of is in Indianapolis,” Herda said. “Women have been doing it for decades. Men have been slow on the uptake. But it’s coming around. A lot of the younger generation is really pushing this movement forward.”

Resale and consignment shops keep discarded clothing out of landfills, he said.

As people walk by and stop in, the “naysayers” become convinced, he said.

“The women will bring the men in here and they’ll see the quality of the consignment products,” Herda said.

Herda is a former criminal justice analyst for the University of Chicago for 25 years. Opening the store 18 months ago was his “second act.”

But in a way, he said he learned it growing up in a family of seven kids, when there wasn’t much money for new clothes.

More information is available by calling the store at 630-457-5223.